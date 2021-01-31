You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Pandemic box checking

To the editor: The school district will have you believe that they are doing all they can to get back to school safely.

The district leaders are box checkers to the best of their abilities and believe that by checking all the boxes, the public will have confidence that leadership has done everything in its power to ensure your child is safe. This is not true.

It’s about appearances, and the district should take this time to give the teachers time to fine tune their online skills to communicate with students to provide great online education during the pandemic. Teachers in the district will be more safe during this time and will not have to restart in-classroom learning, therefore disrupting learning.

Students will need to learn to be online in the future anyway. Just ask the current superintendent as that individual was touting distance learning 10 years ago as the future.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.