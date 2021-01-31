Pandemic box checking

To the editor: The school district will have you believe that they are doing all they can to get back to school safely.
The district leaders are box checkers to the best of their abilities and believe that by checking all the boxes, the public will have confidence that leadership has done everything in its power to ensure your child is safe. This is not true.
It’s about appearances, and the district should take this time to give the teachers time to fine tune their online skills to communicate with students to provide great online education during the pandemic. Teachers in the district will be more safe during this time and will not have to restart in-classroom learning, therefore disrupting learning.
Students will need to learn to be online in the future anyway. Just ask the current superintendent as that individual was touting distance learning 10 years ago as the future.