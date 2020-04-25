Outlandish spending ideas

To the editor: So while we’ve been good little citizens hunkering down per the mandate, our Borough Assembly has been busy.
They are quietly trying to pass increases in spending like hiring six more employees to serve as “garbage police.” Yep, show up at the landfill with bad garbage and you get busted! Just what we do not need. This is not a time to waste money. Years ago, the landfill receiving area was made very inviting, and it was easy to deposit bad stuff. The intent was that it was easier to drop it there legally rather than have hundreds of illegal random dumpings that created offsite contamination. Now we’re getting counterintuitive.
Then here comes the proposal to spend thousands for preliminary design of the $170 million aquatic center.
Hello? Oil revenue is at zero! BP pulled out. ConocoPhillips shut down, North Pole refinery is gone, RavnAir is bankrupt and shut down, UAF is upside down, etc., while stores and the local tax base are shutting down and people are out of work. This is not a time to slip this aquatics center proposal by the public.
You know, the Carlson Center never paid its own way, period. However, I’ve got to admit, my family and I have spent a lot of good times there. A community like Fairbanks can afford one revenue-losing facility like the Carlson Center. However, you can only afford one!