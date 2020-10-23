Out-of-control politics

To the editor: The politic area is very out of line and the important issues are not being debated as they should. The debates and the rest of the meeting are venomous, from the top to the lower candidates. A debate is supposed to be controlled by an unbiased individual. When it gets out of hand, this individual is known as a moderator. To my knowledge, the gavel has not been used to stop the arguing. The moderator cannot moderate when the candidates will not stop shouting. From the top down, all candidates ignore the moderator.
Sen. Ted Stevens was a model we might want to follow. He never would tolerate that by the candidates and moderator.
Perhaps the voters can ask themselves, “Who would Uncle Ted want to work with” when they vote.