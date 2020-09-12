Our unique voting system

To the editor: While Democrat-controlled states in the Lower 48 struggle to set up vote by mail systems, Alaska stands alone in having a system that ensures that all votes will be counted accurately and precisely. Moreover, Alaska, to my limited knowledge, is the only state that sensibly allows an Alaska citizen to vote both by absentee and in person with the in-person vote taking precedence.
If you think about it, the problems with voting by mail are legion, and more importantly for the presidential election, without a foolproof system for ensuring a person can’t vote twice, almost certainly subject to lawsuits possibly delaying the certification of electors. Given that scenario, it seems that the capacity for Democrats to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory is, as William Buckley would say, ungainsayable (indisputable). We have seen this movie before. Hillary Clinton with effectively an absolute lock on the 2016 presidential election couldn’t resist saying that most people that wouldn’t vote for her were deplorables and likely homophobic. The rest is history.
Coming from a state (Missouri), where the potential of losing elections on election day, with the likes of Karl Rove closing polls down in your districts while somehow keeping his districts open, was very real, one learned early that if elections matter, you need to have your lawyers standing by and the heck with hoping that the mail will be safely delivered. With Rove it somehow would get lost or invalidated — trust me. Get that vote into the ballot box and put it there yourself!
But this is the age of multiculturalism and the thought process is different. We are all pressured to conform to the politically correct approach. As Arthur Schlesinger noted in 1991 in the “The Disuniting of America”: “It is ironic that what the multiculturalists began as a joyous celebration of diversity ends as a grim crusade for conformity.”
However, thankfully that is the Lower 48. In Alaska, your mail vote will be counted. But if you are like me and have been burned before, you can still do both just to be safe. Hooray for Alaska!