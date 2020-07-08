Our system works for equality

To the editor: Should we as Americans celebrate Independence Day? The Marxists among us say, “No.” In their anti-historical retelling of our country’s origin, the Founding Fathers set up a system of government designed to oppress minorities forever. Nothing could be further from the truth!
Consider the most famous phrase Jefferson and colleagues included in the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
With this phrase, the Founders declared war against slavery and all forms of racist and sexist inequality. However, with their deep understanding of world history, our Founding Fathers realized that the struggle for complete equality would take a new nation time to achieve. Their job was to set up a system that encouraged future generations to complete their work.
Whenever a legislature passes a law banning discrimination based on skin color, we complete the Founders’ work. Whenever people peacefully protest the unjust murders of black Americans, unborn babies or anyone else, we complete their work. But when people unjustly blame the American system of government for all our current problems, they undermine our Founders’ intentions for an ever-improving country to their own harm.
The person most responsible for advancing American minorities toward true equality was Abraham Lincoln. Our greatest president issued the order freeing all the slaves and led the nation through the Civil War to ensure that his order would be enforced in the South. Before giving his life for his stand for freedom, Lincoln gave a speech explaining the Founding Fathers anti-slavery goals. This article preserves Lincoln’s important message for us: n.pr/31SENQ2.
The Marxists are lying to you about American history. Our system of government encourages, not opposes, true equality for all Americans. The wisdom of our Founding Fathers is worth celebrating. Tell your family and friends.