Our sensitive, ignorant king

To the editor: I wish I could say I wrote Friday’s letter to the editor in the Daily News-Miner by fellow Fairbanksan Dan Osborne, a retired scientist from the UA Geophysical Institute. Dan articulates what so many Americans feel these days: How could an enlightened and educated population of citizens of one of the oldest democratic nations of the world elect someone so woefully unprepared for such an important political office?
Here’s a following corollary question: Are the president’s elected cohorts here in Alaska, our two U.S. senators and single U.S. representative (Dan Sullivan, Lisa Murkowski and Don Young), so obedient to lock-step loyalty they must continue to apologize for the president’s foolish or tragically ignorant remarks, which have led to injury and even death?
Being self-centered and egotistical is not uncommon among many people, especially those engaged in politics. The nature of political office is such that many, if not most, elected leaders have to develop a thick hide to criticism. It comes with the job. For the president to be so sensitive to any slight, no matter how minor, appears to cross the line into pathology and mental illness. Such behavior can be dangerous when that person is seated in the Oval Office as commander in chief of the most powerful nation on Earth.
Dan Osborne is right: We have an apprentice president and he should be fired … gently.