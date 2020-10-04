Our rigged system

To the editor: It has seemed obvious for about four years now that he was right as a candidate, and now he’s back at it as the incumbent. In that time (about four years) as far as I know, none commented on it, so I will. As candidate Donald Trump said if he didn’t win the election, “it is rigged.” He implied then and now again implies illegal doings. He was wrong about the past election; he won. But he was and is right about the rigged process. It is the Electoral College, and the riggers were our celebrated Founding Fathers. It may be legal, but it may be immoral — maybe not.
Win or lose in this upcoming election, President Trump will be right again. It is rigged.
For whatever reason, our gloried founders handicapped close presidential elections. I may not like it, but clearly it is not going to go away anytime soon.