Letter to the Editor

Our pandemic performance

To the editor: How did the nation that in 2016 had the preeminent disease-fighting organization in the Centers for Disease Control four years later become the nation that had the highest death toll from a pandemic? How does that nation still have losses racking up into the tens of thousands while many less-advanced nations only lose hundreds and already have the pandemic under control?

Would it have something to do with an administration that cut funding for the CDC, dismissed its pandemic task force and ignored its pandemic-fighting plans? Would it have something to do with a president who ignored warnings and relied upon feelings and magical thinking rather than science? Does it have something to do with the unrestricted support his fellow Republicans gave him when he was impeached for his biased, corrupt, irresponsible and incompetent behavior as president?

Perhaps. I don’t know who I will be voting for this November. I do know that I will be voting against that president and all those politicians in his party who supported his irredeemable behavior.

