Our nation of variety

To the editor: I listened to Michelle Obama discussing her sadness and depression during these trying times while our president spews hate and bigotry daily, and my heart went out to her. I remember the monkey faces circulated by my so-called friends and neighbors during her years in the White House. Who does such evil things? Who would do such things in front of children? These are American citizens whose generations have gone back over 150 years.
Now we are targeting on immigrants from everywhere. Those who have made this nation as rich as it is. I am going to give you some facts that you might not know. In the U.S. today, the people that are foreign-born are filling:
• 60% of all agriculture grader and sorter jobs
• 45% of all maid jobs
• 40% of all farmworkers jobs
• 40% of medical and health science jobs
• 35% of all food processor jobs
• 35% of all home health aids
• 20% of all nurse assistants
These are the people that bring us our food, tend us when we are sick and find the miracle cures. Thirty percent of all doctors are foreign-born. Seventeen percent of all nurses.
I can hear those out there saying “those are U.S. jobs that should be filled by U.S.-born.” The fact is that they are here because we either won’t do the work or don’t have the skills. Trump wants to make points for himself with his base by vilifying these people, but the truth is that we are all way better off because they chose to come to the USA. In high-tech, we gather the best minds from the world by using HB1 visas to invite them to join our side in the ongoing tech war. Restricting these visas won’t make us stronger. It will just force the high-techs to move elsewhere and we lose again. Think about it. We need to dump Trump and find reps who will uphold our values in our state and federal governments.