Letter to the Editor

Our local newspaper

To the editor: Thank you, Daily News-Miner.

I want to thank the management, staff, printers and delivery persons of the Daily News-Miner for keeping our local newspaper in circulation during this unique and challenging time. Throughout this time, I never doubted my newspaper would be in the box each morning, but this could not have been an easy task for the News-Miner and its employees. So, thank you.

I also want to thank Rich Seifert for his Community Perspective article published in the April 26, 2020 edition of the newspaper. In this concise, well-written article, he points out all the reasons why it is crucial to maintain our local paper. To me his most telling argument is that a local newspaper means “local control” with “identifiable sources that you can credibly track and confront ...”

As Mr. Seifert points out, we have many sources of news, but our local newspaper is the best source of information about local circumstances and decisions that affect our daily lives. Please support local news and subscribe to the Daily News-Miner.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.