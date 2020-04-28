To the editor: Thank you, Daily News-Miner.
I want to thank the management, staff, printers and delivery persons of the Daily News-Miner for keeping our local newspaper in circulation during this unique and challenging time. Throughout this time, I never doubted my newspaper would be in the box each morning, but this could not have been an easy task for the News-Miner and its employees. So, thank you.
I also want to thank Rich Seifert for his Community Perspective article published in the April 26, 2020 edition of the newspaper. In this concise, well-written article, he points out all the reasons why it is crucial to maintain our local paper. To me his most telling argument is that a local newspaper means “local control” with “identifiable sources that you can credibly track and confront ...”
As Mr. Seifert points out, we have many sources of news, but our local newspaper is the best source of information about local circumstances and decisions that affect our daily lives. Please support local news and subscribe to the Daily News-Miner.