Letter to the Editor

Our liar in chief

To the editor: Ever notice how our president never takes the blame for or even acknowledges his mistakes?

He yells “fake news” whenever the press asks him to own up to any of his actions or words just to divert attention from himself and try to blame the reporters who are simply doing their jobs.

He gives misleading information (coronavirus is a hoax perpetrated by Democrats to hurt his reelection), then lies about having said so.

Now he is using the World Health Organization as a scapegoat for his own inadequacies in 1) listening to his scientific experts back in January, 2) finally doing something about it in March, and 3) playing favorites with governors and mayors who kowtow to his whims while denying aid to those who do not agree with everything he says or does.

The man has always been an accomplished, inveterate and unabashed liar. At the latest count I’ve seen, he has told upward of 18,000 misleading statements and outright lies since coming to office. His current output is around 23 to 27 lies per day

What I don’t understand is why a whole political party and evangelicals continue to cover for him and support this monster.

He has lied his way into office (the brown people are coming to take your jobs; trade wars are easy to win; you will have the best health care ever; only I can fix all your problems; etc. ) and hasn’t stopped since. His immigrant invasion and need for a wall to keep them out has been shown to be a fabrication. His trade wars with China and other countries have cost consumers millions of dollars and farmers billions. He has not provided even a plan for a health care program. His deliberate flouting of the rule of law is hurtling us toward an autocratic form of government, and his contempt for long-serving scientific and government staff and advisers is now leading directly to an unnecessary rise in coronavirus deaths.

President Trump is a liar and a liability to America and the world. Someone who actually has some influence should be saying this, not just me.

