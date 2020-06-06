Our flawed president

To the editor: President Donald Trump has crossed yet another threshold by ordering authorities to clear peaceful demonstrators from the D.C. streets. This was done using tear gas, rubber bullets, low-flying helicopters, and other aggressive means. Trump then walked across the street to hold an awkward photo-op holding a Bible. He said nothing about addressing police brutality, racism or other legitimate grievances voiced by outraged citizens. It is obvious that Trump is not concerned about these issues. His guidebook on how to effectively deal with civil unrest is sitting right next to the one on how to effectively deal with a global pandemic. Trump is ignoring both of them. He is only concerned about “dominating the streets” and trying to remain in power.
I implore Alaska’s elected leaders to acknowledge that something is fundamentally wrong with Trump and to continuously speak out. Trump is a deeply flawed president — a sociopath who has no empathy or conscience. Trump is only concerned about himself. He is intentionally deepening our nation’s divisions to try to benefit himself politically. His personality and actions threaten to destroy our nation.
It is critical to note that Trump can only operate with the acquiescence of Republican leaders such as Don Young, Lisa Murkowski, and Dan Sullivan. Murkowski took a small step toward the truth by saying that she is “struggling” to support Trump. However, her statements fall short of what is needed. Now is the time for people of conscience and goodwill to have the courage of their own convictions and speak up. Our leaders and our citizens must remember the words of Edmond Burke: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men (and women) to do nothing.”