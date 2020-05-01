Letter to the Editor

Our apprentice president

To the editor: Can one of your reporters please find out why the members of our esteemed congressional delegation of Murkowski, Sullivan and Young have not expressed concern at the direction our country is going?

First the president tweeted, then I have seen and heard our president of the United States on live TV say, that two potentially dangerous antimalarial drugs may cure COVID-19, then say he did not say it, then call a news reporter a name for asking about what he said. Do not blame it on the media. I saw and heard him on live TV. I saw and heard the president call a reporter “nasty” when asking a perfectly good question as to what the president was doing to prepare the U.S. for action against COVID-19 during February. Then the president never answered the question.

Lately I heard the president suggest that somehow putting disinfectant inside one’s body might be a cure in minutes. Where is the common sense our president should have been born with, as my mother would say when I would do something stupid? UV light can cause cancer and blindness. What is the president thinking? Maybe he is not thinking at all. Just to clarify, the medical term for injecting disinfectants into a body is called embalming.

So what is our congressional delegation doing? Unfortunately they are enabling this unstable and failing president. Are they also without common sense? When someone starts a job with no training, and no experience, you call him an apprentice. It seems we have an apprentice president. And he needs to be fired.

