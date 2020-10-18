O'Reilly fears Harris

To the editor: How surprising to read Bill O’Reilly’s Tuesday, Oct. 13, article about the dangerous attributes he assigns to VP hopeful Kamala Harris.
What he is really saying is that he is afraid to see a woman of color in a position of great leadership in our country. He knows she is too well-informed, far too outspoken, and overconfident in her ability to practice good judgment when faced with bigotry, misogyny and other blatant interruptions in life.
He admits that he has never even met Kamala Harris. I urge him to go out and meet a lot more informed, vocal, confident women and see for himself if they are worth believing in.
And O’Reilly, in his article, is the condescending voice. Kamala Harris scares the GOP to bits. Good for her. Go, Kamala.