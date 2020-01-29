One for the history books

To the editor: I believe that Lisa Murkowski will go down in history. The question is, of course, will she be remembered as one of the majority of Republican senators who protected a president who abused the power of his office for private gain? Or will she decide that her most important duty is to uphold the Constitution in order to protect the people of the United States from such a president?
In either case, in a historic moment like this one, her main concern will not just be how she will be remembered up to and beyond her next election. History books will name her as a decisive vote in a test of one of the most important protections provided in our Constitution: to wit, the power and duty of the Congress to, if necessary, remove a sitting president for abuse of power. Clearly, the majority of Republican senators will go to extraordinary lengths to deny this president’s abuses of power, which are on a scale I once believed were only to be found in the halls of the Kremlin.
Lisa Murkowski has a historic opportunity and has demonstrated the strength to do the right thing when necessary. Please do the right thing this time, too, senator.