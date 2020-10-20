On judicial retention

To the editor: Have you been asked to vote against retention of Alaska Supreme Court Justice Susan Carney?
Our country’s and state’s systems are a three-branch government with separation of powers to provide checks and balances on our political process. Two branches, the legislative and executive, are conducted by individuals, politicians, who are elected directly or indirectly through popular vote to represent voters’ opinions. The third branch, the judicial, the individuals who provide the balance in the third branch, the judges, are not elected for several reasons. One reason, according to my high school government teacher, was that one of the checks that the judicial branch is supposed to provide is protection of individual rights, rights that might be voted away if put up to a popular vote. The designers of our form of government recognized that there would always be disagreements on public issues and that the safest way was to have three differently designed branches to provide different functions because they knew that it would not be practical or even fair for each issue to be decided purely on a popular vote.
Our state founders chose our merit judicial system to avoid the problems of older states where judges were elected by popular vote, ran under political party banners and were subject to the influence of those who funded their election. The Alaska system gave voters the leeway to check the power of the judiciary if a judge were incompetent, corrupted or unprofessional. That’s why we see judges listed on our ballots. As our official election pamphlet indicates, the selection process is based on merit and is aimed “to appoint the most qualified judges and to minimize the role of partisan politics in the judiciary.” Criteria for a judge’s retention are integrity, impartiality, fairness, temperament, legal ability, diligence and administrative skills. Justice Carney is rated highly on all these measures, so she deserves a yes vote.
If you have concerns about political issues, please reflect those in your votes for your legislators and in 2022 for governor.