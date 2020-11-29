On chokecherries

To the editor: In the Oct. 30 News-Miner there was another attack against chokecherries. I really look askance at much of what government research as come up with, and their labeling of certain plants as invasive really boils me.
There are indeed plants that are very invasive and harmful, including some native to Alaska, but our so-called “experts” have chosen some that are rather benign and even some that are actually very beneficial. So now we have some “empty souls” who, looking for a cause to be behind, are now pushing for removal of chokecherry trees. Some of these people even advocate the use of herbicides in eradicating them. Wow. What messed-up thinking that is.
I have a garden next to a yard that has the most magnificent chokecherry tree I have ever seen. It is over 40 feet tall. There is a fence next to my garden that has some smaller chokecherry tree branches overhanging it, and that allows me to have some berries to nibble on while I work in my garden. Unfortunately, I am stuck in the city now, but when I had my place 30 miles out of town, I had two chokecherry trees right in one of my garden spots there, and I had no problem with them trying to take over my garden.
Another even worse atrocity is these “experts trying to label vetch and sweet clover as invasive species. If they are invaders, then I hope that they are successful! I planted acres of sweet clover as a green manure crop for soil improvement. I had vetch growing wild and was quite happy to have that also. Both of these are legumes, and the soils up here are in bad need of natural sources of nitrogen.
The very worst invasive plant we have in Fairbanks is honeysuckle. It is terrible around the edges of my garden spot, and I encounter it infringing on sidewalks around town.
Well, I hope this makes you take a closer look at what is told by “experts.”