Letter to the Editor

On abortion

To the editor: For many years I have not understood how people fail to make the distinction between church and state with regard to the issue of abortion. In my opinion, that is how the issue must be viewed. A pregnant women and, hopefully, her impregnator have to weigh their moral and spiritual values (church) to decide, considering many other options and implications of having a child, whether or not to have an abortion. This is her (their) very personal decision, not that of a lawmaker (state). There are some who believe that if you are sick, you will be made well by God through prayer, not by seeking modern medical attention, which includes surgery. Should it be unlawful for anyone to have surgery? Of course not. It is their right to choose not to have surgery in accordance with their beliefs.

I am not a fan of abortion, but it is not my right to make this decision for another. Although any person or group has the right to protest and make great efforts to affect a women’s choice, they do not have the right to take that choice away. If a woman decides to have an abortion, it must be available in a safe and secure medical setting as is any other lawful surgical procedure you or I may decide to have.

