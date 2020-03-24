Older guys, stay at home

To the editor: In country after country, older men constitute the group most likely to get seriously ill and die from COVID-19 infection. I reflected on this fact recently as I, age 78, volunteered next to two men even older. This is unwise, I thought. We should not be here. We men often pretend that we are invulnerable and desire to join the fray and do what we can to help, no matter what the personal consequences. Getting very sick, however, would not only hurt the individual involved but also put more medical caretakers at risk and utilize limited medical resources needed by others.
So, I say to my fellow septua- and octogenarians: Lay low and stay at home the next few weeks. You, your family and the community will be better for it.