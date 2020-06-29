Letter to the editor

Oh, the irony

To the editor: On Sunday, June 28, in the early morning hours there appeared an interview on KUAC, the University of Alaska Fairbanks FM radio station, during the “Living on Earth” radio program. The irony of the story could not be more plain. State of Alaska contributions to the University of Alaska system, and thus to UAF, come from, almost exclusively — wait for it — Big Oil taxes. In addition, Usibelli Mine provides coal to power and heat UAF and fund many of the UAF daily functions. The subject of the interview, whose name I did not bother to catch, said that colleges should divest of Big Oil. Oh the irony! Without Big Oil (and coal) UA and UAF would not exist.

 

