Obamacare must go

To the editor: Obamacare is one of the most evil laws ever passed, due to the three terrible, freedom-robbing mandates: the individual, employer and insurance company mandates. Another component of the “Affordable Care Act” is “Medicaid expansion.” This part is not evil because it does not destroy freedom. It simply increases the tax load and increases dependency.
Fortunately, during the Trump administration, we have been freed from the “Individual mandate,” which had forced citizens to purchase a private product whether they wanted it or not.
However, the other two mandate shackles still remain due to left-wing obstruction in Congress.
The “insurance company mandate” forces insurance companies to take on customers with pre-existing conditions at a similar premium rate as a healthy person would pay. The effect of this is to raise the rates for healthy people, making insurance less affordable. Private insurance companies provide a valuable service by spreading the risk. They are not charities and cannot afford to pay out more than they take in.
Some pre-existing conditions are small, such as a rash on the hand. The insurance company can take on such a customer at the normal rate, but they can’t afford to take on stage-3 cancer. It’s like a homeowner who has a tree crash into his roof and then decides to get homeowner’s insurance so that the company will pay for the $10,000 of damage. That’s absurd. The insurance has to be bought beforehand.
Prior to Obamacare, many states had tax-supported “high risk pools” to help people with pre-existing conditions. Medicaid also helps. States can regulate insurance companies within their own state. The federal government should not intrude and mess up free market interactions.
Hardcore Marxists want to upend the whole country. However, good liberals, who are patriotic, can vote liberally in local elections, because states are “laboratories of democracy,” but they should vote for President Trump to preserve a national framework of freedom. The advantage is if leftist policies go too far in a state, like California, then residents can still move to a freer state.