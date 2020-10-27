You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor

Obamacare must go

To the editor: Obamacare is one of the most evil laws ever passed, due to the three terrible, freedom-robbing mandates: the individual, employer and insurance company mandates. Another component of the “Affordable Care Act” is “Medicaid expansion.” This part is not evil because it does not destroy freedom. It simply increases the tax load and increases dependency.

Fortunately, during the Trump administration, we have been freed from the “Individual mandate,” which had forced citizens to purchase a private product whether they wanted it or not.

However, the other two mandate shackles still remain due to left-wing obstruction in Congress.

The “insurance company mandate” forces insurance companies to take on customers with pre-existing conditions at a similar premium rate as a healthy person would pay. The effect of this is to raise the rates for healthy people, making insurance less affordable. Private insurance companies provide a valuable service by spreading the risk. They are not charities and cannot afford to pay out more than they take in.

Some pre-existing conditions are small, such as a rash on the hand. The insurance company can take on such a customer at the normal rate, but they can’t afford to take on stage-3 cancer. It’s like a homeowner who has a tree crash into his roof and then decides to get homeowner’s insurance so that the company will pay for the $10,000 of damage. That’s absurd. The insurance has to be bought beforehand.

Prior to Obamacare, many states had tax-supported “high risk pools” to help people with pre-existing conditions. Medicaid also helps. States can regulate insurance companies within their own state. The federal government should not intrude and mess up free market interactions.

Hardcore Marxists want to upend the whole country. However, good liberals, who are patriotic, can vote liberally in local elections, because states are “laboratories of democracy,” but they should vote for President Trump to preserve a national framework of freedom. The advantage is if leftist policies go too far in a state, like California, then residents can still move to a freer state.

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.