NRA must be stopped

To the editor: I am really scared, and you should be too. As I watched the protests in Portland and Wisconsin, I was struck with the images of right-wing assault rifle-packing supporters who have for some time been showing up at peaceful protests. But now there are equal numbers of left-wing supporters who are also showing up equally armed. There have already been three people killed because of this.
I love my guns as much as anybody, but there is a point when freedom to pack a gun in public is outweighed by your freedom from danger. The present gun culture has been fostered by the National Rifle Association, which has morphed from an organization that promoted gun safety to a political right-wing gun lobby that has supported bump stocks, banana clips for assault rifles and unrestricted open and/or concealed carry, even in schools and churches.
They have bought and paid for the silencing of any sensible gun legislation, including the barring of law enforcement from using computer power to track the registration of guns, or even to study solutions to gun violence. We license our cars and even pay taxes on them. No one complains. But try to register individual gun owners, and panic ensues. We have experienced so many mass shootings that we are getting numb to them, and the NRA’s answer is more unrestricted gun freedom. It is time to put a stop to this carnage. Paramount in getting this done is to finally put a stop to the NRA and its bully tactics.
President Trump has fueled all this unrest, and the Republican Party has already shown us that it does not have the will to buck the NRA. It is the Democrats and Joe Biden who have shown a willingness to fight for meaningful gun legislation. Democrats may want to go too far, but there are enough pro-gun Democrat and Republican legislators to temper any unreasonable legislation.
This is just another reason to back Joe Biden and to send packing some of those Republican legislators.