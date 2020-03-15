To the editor: We need to use the four-letter word “earn,” not “free.” Nothing is free. Everything we have or will have we earn. It may be taken from us by an authoritarian government that is communistic or socialistic as the Democrats have been addressing as their plot.
This may and does sound good to many of the younger generation who have been given most everything in their lives instead of working for it. I know because I tried and did give my children what I felt was good because it was something I had to work and wait for through the years. This was a dire mistake. I enabled them instead of teaching them to appreciate what they had. I see this all around me today. These individuals have grown up to expect and desire to have someone tell them, “If you vote for me, everything will be free.”
I was born during the Great Depression and have lived through World War II, the Cold War era, Korean conflict and Vietnam. My parents worked hard and we had a happy home life. We appreciated all that we had and expected nothing. Our Christmas consisted of one present that my Papa would procure and the foods my Mama would make and bake.
The point of my letter is that America is a republic. The pilgrims and our forefathers fought and planned for freedom. Now we have extremist folks who can’t see their nose for their face. We need to speak up and save our country by doing all we can to stop them. Our country needs conservative and God-fearing people.
We should work for what we have and not depend on the government to support us.
I voted for Gov. Mike Dunleavy because he was going to balance the budget and give us in the private sector our full constitutional PFD. I voted for President Donald Trump and he has done a fantastic job for America despite these people, including the media, who are trying to destroy him and our country.