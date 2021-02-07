You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Not worth the ink

To the editor: Jim Richardson has a good point about these over-the-top, olde tymie, far right opinion pieces from ho-hum 1980s types Bill O’Reilly and Cal Thomas, who I recall from Nixon days.

Maybe their columns are dirt cheap in these days of print news frugality.

And just below Jim’s letter was an unfortunately incorrect opinion piece by Victor Davis Hanson of The Herbert Hoover Institute. I read the following lie. Any editor reading this should have picked up on the lie and asked for the money back. We all heard exactly what Trump said — march down Pennsylvania Avenue and take Congress. Fight, etc. He did not incite the mob to “peacefully and patriotically” go to the U.S. Capitol.

First, Trump told supporters to come to Washington and to be prepared to take back his government. And at the speech, as we all have heard a million times on the radio and TV, he incited them to stop the official proceedings of the electors inside the Capitol building. The next four columns boo hoo hoo about how badly the then-president was treated afterward by the ... well, everybody.

I say the “Classisist and Hoover Historian” should be fired. And this Hoover bias should be junked. I also recommend the new FDNM editor read what he buys first.

Thanks Jim for pointing out this sort of trashy op-ed.

Charles Gallagher

Ester

