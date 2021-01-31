No Trump conviction

To the editor: Sen. Murkowski, once again you failed to represent the great state of Alaska.
We are a Republican state and require a Republican to represent us. You have repeatedly taken a liberal stance in opposition to the Republican values I hold so dear. Please stop claiming to be a Republican and simply announce that you are and always have been a Democrat. We have no need of a RINO representing Alaska.
You claim to be an independent thinker, that is simply not true. You wait and see which way the political wind is blowing and adjust you position to your advantage. We just don’t need a political opportunist representing Alaska. You either don’t care about the views of those that elected you or are simply out of touch with the majority of Alaskans.
Just for once, do the right thing and vote not to convict our great president.