Letter to the Editor

No to SB39

To the editor: My wife and I have lived in Fairbanks over 50 years and currently are registered to vote in House District 4, zip code 99712.

We oppose SB39 for several reasons, not the least of which is that by halting PFD Automatic Voter Registration when Alaskans sign up for Permanent Fund Dividends, it implies that “free” money from Alaska’s Permanent Fund carries no citizen responsibility to at least vote in elections.

The PFD Automatic Voter Registration Law has simplified the voter registration process and encouraged more of our citizens to vote. Residents, citizen and non-citizens alike, learn the importance of having a state government which is responsive to citizen voters. Alaskans are encouraged but not required to become voters under current law. Non-citizens are inspired to become citizens.

SB39 will make it harder, not easier, to become registered voters in our local borough, municipality or rural community elections. In recent elections, over 50,000 Alaskans have joined the voter rolls and voted. There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud; why on Earth is this bill even being proposed if there is no proven problem?

Most Alaskan voters are non-partisan and the current PFD Automatic Voter Registration Law encourages all eligible voters to be registered and ready to exercise their right to vote as registered voters. This proposed bill, SB39, should be rejected by the Alaska Legislature. It is abominable.

Don and Carolyn Gray

Fairbanks

