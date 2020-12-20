No to mandates

To the editor: There should be no government mask mandates or lockdowns. The virus mainly kills older people with underlying conditions. Is the death toll as bad as it seems?
Imagine a country with a 100,000 population. Everyone makes it to 80 years old and then dies of old age. 1/80 of the population dies off every year, and so 1,250 babies must be born every year to keep the population steady.
Then, everyone catches a virus including the 80-year-olds. Some people get sick, but no one dies prematurely. The headlines report that 1,250 people who had the virus died. But all of them were 80 years old. The death rate did not increase. The birth rate stays the same.
But if some people did die prematurely from the virus, then the death rate would go up. The younger the victims, the greater the long-term death rate.
What if only 1-year-old babies were killed by the virus, and 100 died every year? Then the death rate would go to 1,350 people every year, and 100 extra babies would have to be born every year to keep up the population.
What if only 65-year-olds (like me) were killed prematurely by the virus, and 100 were killed off every year? Over many years, the death rate would only increase by ((80-my age)/80) X 100 = 19 people per year. Only 19 extra babies would have to be born per year.
Even if my death is only 3/16 of a baby’s death, I still do not want to die prematurely. But taking precautions to protect myself is my responsibility. Even if a tyrannical government mask mandate cut down, by a tiny extent, the number of viruses floating toward me, I would still oppose removing the freedom to choose from other people. I wear a mask voluntarily, when appropriate. I believe in being considerate of others by distancing, and shielding a cough.
I would also oppose any future authoritarian mandate to inject us with tracking microchips, even if “the science” says it’s “for our own good.”