Letters to the Editor

No to gun registration

To the editor: Why universal background checks are dangerous to gun owners:

First, background checks are not free. Federal firearms license holders charge money to make the check and are required to keep the details of the transaction on profile for 20 years. Federal law prohibits the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agency from maintaining a database of gun owners. Really, why bother when you can just trace everything through dealer records?

Second, if all gun transfers must go through a deal, the true goal of the campaign for “common sense regulation” becomes clear: universal gun registration. If all gun transfers are recorded and non-compliance a crime, how can you prove there was an illegal transfer if you cannot probe who the gun in question? Bingo! We just have to register all guns now, don’t you see?

Gun registration is the true objective. Gun registration is the cornerstone of draconian laws. In the past, the argument against gun registration was that it always leads to gun confiscation. Now, there is a new peril for gun owners due to gun registration.

If there is a database of guns and who owns them, it will not be long before some hacker steals the data. All gun owners will be exposed on the internet. This has already happened in a state where gun owners’ names and addresses have been made public. Cancel culture will attack gun owners.

Universal background checks will require gun registration. Gun registration will give cancel culture a way to cancel gun owners.

