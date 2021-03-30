No to ATVs, snowmachines on our roads

To the editor: I am very much opposed to a proposed statewide change to allow ATVs and snowmachines on roads with limits of 45 mph or less.
In my experience, riders of snowmachines often do not follow the current rules, so it is unlikely that they would abide by safe practices if allowed on roads. Where the path beside Ballaine Road is crossed by Herreid, to the north the path has a sign allowing motorized traffic October to April; to the south the path is just as clearly marked “No Motor Vehicles.” Both parts of the trail are equally traveled by snowmachines. And how old are those people on snowmachines? Often they are young children. This week I encountered a child on the road driving a snowmachine and pulling a teenager on skis. They could be killed by a car turning onto the road, an event their family and the car driver will never forget.
Decades ago, a couple bicycling on a trail clearly marked for only non-motorized traffic was hit by a young adult on an ATV, and serious injuries mean their health will never be the same. These accidents happen because of a deliberate disregard of rules set up to protect everyone. People accustomed to driving snowmachines at high speeds on country trails are not all going to abide by speed limits when in towns.
Our police officers are busy enough as it is now. Would the proposed change bring sufficient enforcement of rules regarding speed, proper lighting, proper age for driving a motorized vehicle, etc., to keep all users of our roads safe? A city police officer will stop a snowmachine on a major road for reckless behavior, but that is not likely to happen on the multitude of smaller roads where pedestrians regularly take walks (with or without dogs). Making the presence of snowmachines and ATVs legal on roads would endanger us all. If you agree with me, please submit a comment to dps.awt.directors.office@alaska.gov before April 18.