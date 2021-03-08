No to Amazon

To the editor: Don’t shop Amazon.
I grew up in Seattle in the 1990s. I saw my favorite local bookstore go out of business from the new online book seller before many people outside of the PNW knew what Amazon was.
I watched their meteoric rise with more than a little trepidation; worry which felt validated as story after story broke of a horribly toxic workplace culture, of tax avoidance, of laughably low charity involvement, of a company seemingly hell bent on doing anything and everything to turn a profit, no matter the cost.
Their blatant disregard for community is evident even here, where the public had no prior notice of their new sorting facility until now, when it’s two weeks away from opening. If Amazon cared about this town, they would have wanted us to know they were coming. We have so many better, local options, Fairbanks. Let’s use them.
Heather MacFarlane
Fairbanks