No snowmachines on the roads

To the editor: Tuesday I was driving College Road, thinking about allowing snowmachines and four-wheelers on the roads in Fairbanks.
Does the governor realize that College Road is a main thoroughfare in Fairbanks?
Does the governor realize that College Road is a four-lane road with no shoulders, with a rare bump out for the city buses, that there is no center turn lane?
Does he realize that part of College Road is parallel to Noyes Slough? That if a vehicle should jump that sidewalk that it’s a short drop down a hill to the slough?
I noticed city buses, semi trucks, heavy equipment using College Road, along with the pick-up trucks, cars, etc, that use the road; all with no shoulders, no center turn lane?
College Road is between 35 to 40 miles per hour. And I am passed every time I use that road by folks driving way over the speed limit.
I am a recently retired nurse who spent the last 30 years of my career in the Emergency Department at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Please don’t add to the trauma statistics of the Interior by allowing snowmachines on the roads in Fairbanks.