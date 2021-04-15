You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

No snowmachines on the roads

  • Comments

To the editor: Tuesday I was driving College Road, thinking about allowing snowmachines and four-wheelers on the roads in Fairbanks.

Does the governor realize that College Road is a main thoroughfare in Fairbanks?

Does the governor realize that College Road is a four-lane road with no shoulders, with a rare bump out for the city buses, that there is no center turn lane?

Does he realize that part of College Road is parallel to Noyes Slough? That if a vehicle should jump that sidewalk that it’s a short drop down a hill to the slough?

I noticed city buses, semi trucks, heavy equipment using College Road, along with the pick-up trucks, cars, etc, that use the road; all with no shoulders, no center turn lane?

College Road is between 35 to 40 miles per hour. And I am passed every time I use that road by folks driving way over the speed limit.

I am a recently retired nurse who spent the last 30 years of my career in the Emergency Department at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Please don’t add to the trauma statistics of the Interior by allowing snowmachines on the roads in Fairbanks.

 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.