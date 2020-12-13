No problems at Hamme

To the editor: I returned to Hamme Pool for their lap swims a few months after COVID-19 restrictions were imposed and was impressed with a well-planned system that was implemented early on to prevent the possibility of virus transmission.
I had been delaying a return to public facilities because of the pandemic, and since I wasn’t familiar with online signup I made a phone call to Hamme and a staff member offered to walk me through the procedure.
The pool experience has been safe, the lifeguards friendly and always helpful and the lap swimmers I encounter regularly have been more than happy with this wonderful opportunity to get out of the house into another safe space where they can stay fit and say hello to others, albeit with distancing measures. They too have been impressed with the simple and straightforward safety measures of masking, disinfecting surfaces and separate bins for sanitized and used flutterboards and other pool accessories.
It is a privilege to have a public facility like this available in our community when other indoor options for exercise are limited. I appreciate the professionalism of lifeguards and staff at Hamme Pool and thank them and the borough Parks and Recreation Department for coming up with sound pandemic protocols to allow continued use of the pool.