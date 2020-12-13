You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

No problems at Hamme

To the editor: I returned to Hamme Pool for their lap swims a few months after COVID-19 restrictions were imposed and was impressed with a well-planned system that was implemented early on to prevent the possibility of virus transmission.

I had been delaying a return to public facilities because of the pandemic, and since I wasn’t familiar with online signup I made a phone call to Hamme and a staff member offered to walk me through the procedure.

The pool experience has been safe, the lifeguards friendly and always helpful and the lap swimmers I encounter regularly have been more than happy with this wonderful opportunity to get out of the house into another safe space where they can stay fit and say hello to others, albeit with distancing measures. They too have been impressed with the simple and straightforward safety measures of masking, disinfecting surfaces and separate bins for sanitized and used flutterboards and other pool accessories.

It is a privilege to have a public facility like this available in our community when other indoor options for exercise are limited. I appreciate the professionalism of lifeguards and staff at Hamme Pool and thank them and the borough Parks and Recreation Department for coming up with sound pandemic protocols to allow continued use of the pool.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.