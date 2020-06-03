Letter to the Editor

No outside contributions

To the editor: As the days draw nearer to the Tuesday, Nov. 3 election to decide the composition of the Electoral College vote for U.S. president, I notice an increasing demand via email and postal mail for voters’ financial support for a political party’s likely candidate. Presumably, whatever money is collected will go to cover publicity expenses for the candidate and possibly to pay the salaries of the candidate’s staff.

Unfortunately, such requests may also seek financial support for congressional candidates in states and districts in which many persons being asked for financial support are not registered to vote. Ethically, political donations involving congressional candidates should come only from persons registered to vote in a congressional jurisdiction specified in the donation request. No donations should be accepted from “outsiders.”

