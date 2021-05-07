No on SB39

To the editor: Regarding SB39, a bill to alter current election laws, I do not see a need for this legislation as there were no problems with the 2020 election or any previous elections I can recall in my last 50 years of voting in Alaska.
This bill would make it more difficult for many voters to cast their ballots and the purpose of the bill seems to explicitly do just that in order that fewer people of lower means (who often vote more Democratic than Republican) would be heard.
I am an independent voter who has voted for Republican candidates several times in the past, but it is obvious from the nation-wide efforts by Republican-led state legislatures to restrict voting laws in the name of protecting against voter fraud that this is just another of that ilk. There was no significant voter fraud in the 2020 election. In fact it was deemed by the experts as the least fraudulent, safest election in American history. The fact Republicans did not like (and seem intent on refusing to accept) the outcome of that election is no reason to change voting laws.
Republicans should be ashamed of themselves for having first been set up by Donald Trumps incessant reiteration of his lies about a rigged election, then played like puppets for the last four years, and now being cowed by the specter of Mr. Trump’s purported ability to destroy their political careers. Well, if Republicans do feel that way, perhaps they should just resign and we can elect some with a backbone and integrity who will run on actual issues instead of just obstructing the plans of others. Changing laws to make voting more difficult is a spineless effort to win back support by limiting access to the polls.
Please do not pass this law.