No on Sanford

To the editor: I’ve made a living working construction in Fairbanks for 35 years. I was enticed to join a union early in my career but left, preferring to work for non-union contractors. Over the years the construction trade has been steady, and skilled workers, both union and non-union, are able to make a good living here in Fairbanks
Marna Sanford proposed an ordinance to the Borough Assembly that would have drastically changed that. Ordinance No. 2020-24 would have given priority to union contractors for borough construction projects. Ms. Sanford’s reasoning was there was a workforce shortage and unions had apprenticeship programs that would guarantee the necessary skilled workers.
Sanford didn’t listen to the experts — local contractors and business owners, construction workers and their family members who gave testimony. There is not a shortage of skilled construction workers in Fairbanks. Ms. Sanford and the assembly should leave the bidding process alone; it’s working fine.
Sanford supported the union’s position on this issue, not the citizens and taxpayers she was elected to represent. She calls herself an independent candidate who will prioritize Alaskans and their families over special interests. Then why does she accept thousands of dollars from Democrats and unions? Don’t believe her independent spew. She’s a pro-union liberal democrat with a progressive agenda that includes more spending for bigger government, more services and increased taxes to pay for it all.