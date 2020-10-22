To the editor: Marna Sanford claims to be an independent candidate for Senate District B, but in reality she’s a very progressive-minded, liberal Democrat. Her actions speak for themselves: She protested appointment of Justice Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court and supported the recall of Gov. Dunleavy. Worse yet, she authored and co-sponsored FNSB Ordinance 2020-24, which would have made it impossible for non-union contractors to bid on borough construction jobs.
Yet she still insists she’s independent while paying for ads and media with Democrat money. Her donor list is composed almost entirely of liberals, including 12 unions, the House Democrat Committee, the Senate Democrat Committee, and the Tongass Democrats. Marna takes pride in her political identity as an independent, but she’s being so disingenuous. If she can’t be honest now about her beliefs, it would be a disaster to send her to Juneau. Vote no on Sanford!