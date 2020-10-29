You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

No on Measure 1

To the editor: I’ve attempted to educate myself and make an informed decision regarding Ballot Measure 1. All of the talking points I have heard for and against Ballot Measure 1 have merit. If passed, the state would likely take in more revenue in exchange for the continued extraction of a shared resource. The tax change also seems likely to result in the oil companies making operational and investment decisions that could reduce employment and spending in the state.

However, I, like most folks, lack the information, understanding and time to determine what the holistically optimal tax structure is overall, and certainly not as it applies to particular oil fields and particular price levels. It is for exactly this reason that we send our best and brightest to Juneau to educate themselves, discuss, debate and wrestle with such complex decisions, so that a tax structure that balances private and public sector trade-offs can be implemented for the benefit of all.

I will be voting no on Ballot Measure 1, not because it will help or hurt jobs or help or hurt the state budget but because tax law deserves to be developed through the legislative process, not a ballot measure decided by uninformed voters like myself, bombarded only by slogans that can fit on yard signs.

