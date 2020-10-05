No on 1 is an attack on Alaskans

To the editor: In a recent Community Perspective, Jim Jansen, chairman of Lynden Companies (aka Lynden Transport, Lynden Air Cargo and Lynden Oil Field Services) and Joe Schierhorn, CEO of Northrim Bank, rally against our efforts as Alaska citizens to fix Alaska broken oil production revenue system. They call us the “Vote Yes on 1 crowd,” as they should, in that over 44,000 Alaskans, by petition, have requested changes in the present unfair oil tax structure in Alaska.
Both Mr. Jansen and Mr. Schierhorn were also major cheerleaders for the change in our current tax system, when SB 21 was passed, and campaigned to prevent a repeal in 2014. Could it be that both organizations have a direct financial dependency for a major amount of business with the Big 3 oil companies in Alaska? If so, that could make a difference in their continued support of the status quo.
Since the change in the tax structure by SB 21 oil production in Alaska has fallen every single year. Instead of creating jobs, the oil companies actually cut 5,000 Alaska jobs, and that was before the pandemic. Instead of putting more money into the permanent fund, our permanent fund distribution fell, and much was needed to pay for critical services in Alaska. This for the first time in the state’s history.
Mr. Jansen and Mr. Schierhorn aren’t the only Alaskans dependent on support by the Big 3 and their empty promises. It is very difficult for those in that position to take a stand for the rest of us residents of Alaska.
Rather than admit that SB 21 is killing Alaska jobs and needs to be changed, they are using the same rhetoric from 2014 that has proved to be so completely false.
How many more Alaskans have to lose their jobs? How many more communities have to lose ferry service? How much more must the University of Alaska have to be cut to satisfy the unfair oil tax structure now in place in Alaska?
Let’s not double down on past failures. Let’s correct our mistake and pass Ballot Measure 1 for Alaska’s Fair Share.