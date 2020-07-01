No mosquito spraying

To the editor: There is no safe poison that kills only mosquitos. I wish such a magic potion existed. Unfortunately, when you spray your yard and trees to kill the mosquitos, you kill other insects too. Why should you care? Because the lack of insects will affect many other species up the food chain. Bees and birds are dying all over the Fairbanks North Star Borough. Beekeepers are trying to educate their friends and neighbors about how many bees are dying as a result of the poison that is marketed as safe for bees. You may not care about your neighbor’s bee hobby, but as keepers of insects we are warning you about the effects of the spray. The bees are the canary in the coal mine because they are one of the few insects managed by humans. Who else would have evidence that other insects are being affected by the spray?
The mosquitos are bad this year, and I am sure many of you turned to sprays for the first time. You were probably very relieved to walk out and not have to slap a mosquito. But that poison killed many other living things, including birds. How safe is a poison like that, sprayed year after year, for a dog that is breathing close to the ground? Do you want to take a chance that, like so many other chemicals, the exposure will not have an effect until 30 years have passed? Will your kids or grandkids have some medical problem in their future because of a choice you made this summer? Remember that DDT was considered safe until proved otherwise. Mosquito Magnets are a safe choice as they run for years and kill only mosquitos. They will also save you money if compared to the price of yearly spraying. Right now I am enjoying the swallow’s daily performance in my yard. They are not only entertaining but are also eating the mosquitos. Please take them into consideration when you chose your method of mosquito control.