Letter to the Editor

No mosquito spraying

To the editor: There is no safe poison that kills only mosquitos. I wish such a magic potion existed. Unfortunately, when you spray your yard and trees to kill the mosquitos, you kill other insects too. Why should you care? Because the lack of insects will affect many other species up the food chain. Bees and birds are dying all over the Fairbanks North Star Borough. Beekeepers are trying to educate their friends and neighbors about how many bees are dying as a result of the poison that is marketed as safe for bees. You may not care about your neighbor’s bee hobby, but as keepers of insects we are warning you about the effects of the spray. The bees are the canary in the coal mine because they are one of the few insects managed by humans. Who else would have evidence that other insects are being affected by the spray?

The mosquitos are bad this year, and I am sure many of you turned to sprays for the first time. You were probably very relieved to walk out and not have to slap a mosquito. But that poison killed many other living things, including birds. How safe is a poison like that, sprayed year after year, for a dog that is breathing close to the ground? Do you want to take a chance that, like so many other chemicals, the exposure will not have an effect until 30 years have passed? Will your kids or grandkids have some medical problem in their future because of a choice you made this summer? Remember that DDT was considered safe until proved otherwise. Mosquito Magnets are a safe choice as they run for years and kill only mosquitos. They will also save you money if compared to the price of yearly spraying. Right now I am enjoying the swallow’s daily performance in my yard. They are not only entertaining but are also eating the mosquitos. Please take them into consideration when you chose your method of mosquito control.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.