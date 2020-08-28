You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

No more Trump

To the editor: If anyone wants to see how poorly the U.S. has handled the COVID-19 pandemic, look no further than comparing our numbers with other nations.

The U.S. is 4% of the world’s population, and we have roughly 22% of the total deaths worldwide. Several U.S. states have had near or above 10,000 new cases a day compared with the entire country of our neighbor, Canada, averaging roughly 300. It’s the same with Europe. While the U.S. averages over the last six weeks about 55,000 new cases a day, the entire European continent has about 11,500. Some countries like New Zealand have all but eliminated it.

With all the leading scientific and world-class public health institutions in one of the wealthiest countries on Earth, how could it come to this? TRUMP. While other countries prepared for the battle with COVID, Trump spent months denying that the virus was even a problem. While other leaders told their citizens the truth, Trump called it a hoax. He claimed it was a plot by Democrats and that the media was blowing it out of proportion. While other countries locked down, he continually said that the virus was going to disappear. While most countries based their pandemic response on the advice of public health experts, Trump publicly and continuously ridiculed America’s preeminent health experts. When virtually all industrialized countries stressed the need to wear masks, Trump downplayed that and even cheerled gun-toting anti-mask anti-lockdown protests. As America’s death toll soared, Trump suggested that injecting cleaning products would be very effective.

Even now, as the pandemic death toll continues to rage, with over 182,000 dead, if you see people in public places without a mask, the odds are that they’ve listened to Trump.

Trump’s bizarre and utter failure to deal with COVID has left our society, economy and reputation so badly damaged that it will likely take many years to recover. America can’t take four more years of Trump’s narcissistic, corrupt, divisive and vindictive presidency.

