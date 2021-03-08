You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the editor

No more counting

To the editor: In 1911, 110 years ago, the first International Women’s Day was celebrated. Due to an emphasis on improving working conditions for women working outside the home, initially the day was called “International Working Women’s Day.”

One million people rallied during the first International Working Women’s Day in 1911.

It is reported March 8 was selected as the date to commemorate International Women’s Day due to a massive protest in New York on March 8, 1857, regarding the length of days factory workers were required to work. At the time recently passed legislation “limited” men to 10 hour workdays. It seems women were “overlooked” in the legislation and were still required to work 16 hour days.

In 1921, March 8 was adopted as International Women’s Day. The purpose of International Women’s Day (IWD) is to “bring attention to the social, political, economic and cultural issues women face, and to advocate for the advance of women within those areas.” Each year IWD has a theme. The theme of 2021 International Women’s Day is “Women in leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 world.”

In 27 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, IWD is a national holiday. Notably missing are any of the countries in North, Central and South America.

Many ask “what do women want?” After all, the women now have access to most previously dominated male professions; women now are doctors, judges, soldiers, scientists, pastors, construction workers, astronauts and political leaders. But to achieve a just equality for women and men, it should no longer be notable for women to work traditional male occupations positions. Just as men working as nurses, teachers, child-care providers, and secretaries should no longer be noteworthy. The world should be one where there are NO more firsts, no seconds, or thirds, or fourths, fifths, etc. When gender stereotypes are eliminated we can stop counting.

Help the women in your life by recognizing them as fully capable persons. Respect your women colleagues, friends, and family members. Please do your part to ensure the future for girls is bright, equal, safe and rewarding.

Shari George, president

League of Women Voters of Tanana Valley

Fairbanks

