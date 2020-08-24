No attendance record?

To the editor: The Fairbanks school district leadership has decided to not take attendance during remote learning days. As a parent of a local high school student, I want to know if my child is attending those online scheduled classes. I work during the day, so I need the district’s help to verify my child’s attendance.
Attendance correlates to success, and I would like to know why this information is being kept from parents. Shouldn’t the district want to collect the most basic attendance information on remote days so they can reach out to families whose child is not attending class? The district is assuming perfect attendance during remote learning days even though there is never 100% perfect attendance.
Something is amiss. Please contact the school board and ask that the district take attendance on remote days so you can determine if your child is engaged.