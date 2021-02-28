You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

No aid for Israel

  • Comments

To the editor: Israel is the only country in the world that automatically prosecutes children in military courts that lack basic fair trial guarantees. This practice is supported by American taxpayers, through the $3.8 billion the U.S. provides Israel with each year in foreign military assistance. It must stop.

Palestinian children from the occupied West Bank are often torn from their families when detained from their homes violently at night by heavily-armed Israeli forces. Around three-quarters of child detainees experience physical violence-sometimes amounting to torture-at the hands of Israeli forces, according to evidence collected by Defense for Children International - Palestine. Children lack due process rights as they have no right to an attorney during interrogation under Israeli military law and military courts are not independent or impartial.

Last year, Rep. Betty McCollum (D-MN), introduced H.R. 2407, the “Promoting Human Rights for Palestinian Children Living Under Israeli Military Occupation Act,” a bill that seeks to prohibit U.S. taxpayer funding for the military detention, interrogation, abuse or ill-treatment of children by any country, including Israel. This bill seeks to align our foreign policy with our human rights principles and ensures that we, as Americans, will not be complicit in the oppression of children.

As an American citizen, and a Palestinian, I cannot ignore the type of treatment Palestinians encounter due to Israel’s military occupation. The U.S. has had a long and dark history regarding colonization, discrimination and human rights violations. Many are still detrimentally impacted due to trauma arising from these events. As Americans, we cannot support countries that continue to violate the human rights of others. Nor should our tax dollars be used to fund militaries which violate the rights of children.

Children must not be mistreated and must never be prosecuted in military courts. This bill offers the opportunity to act.

At the very least, we must ensure our tax dollars do not support ill-treatment of children.

Jereme Vaughan

Fairbanks

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.