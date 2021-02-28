No aid for Israel

To the editor: Israel is the only country in the world that automatically prosecutes children in military courts that lack basic fair trial guarantees. This practice is supported by American taxpayers, through the $3.8 billion the U.S. provides Israel with each year in foreign military assistance. It must stop.
Palestinian children from the occupied West Bank are often torn from their families when detained from their homes violently at night by heavily-armed Israeli forces. Around three-quarters of child detainees experience physical violence-sometimes amounting to torture-at the hands of Israeli forces, according to evidence collected by Defense for Children International - Palestine. Children lack due process rights as they have no right to an attorney during interrogation under Israeli military law and military courts are not independent or impartial.
Last year, Rep. Betty McCollum (D-MN), introduced H.R. 2407, the “Promoting Human Rights for Palestinian Children Living Under Israeli Military Occupation Act,” a bill that seeks to prohibit U.S. taxpayer funding for the military detention, interrogation, abuse or ill-treatment of children by any country, including Israel. This bill seeks to align our foreign policy with our human rights principles and ensures that we, as Americans, will not be complicit in the oppression of children.
As an American citizen, and a Palestinian, I cannot ignore the type of treatment Palestinians encounter due to Israel’s military occupation. The U.S. has had a long and dark history regarding colonization, discrimination and human rights violations. Many are still detrimentally impacted due to trauma arising from these events. As Americans, we cannot support countries that continue to violate the human rights of others. Nor should our tax dollars be used to fund militaries which violate the rights of children.
Children must not be mistreated and must never be prosecuted in military courts. This bill offers the opportunity to act.
At the very least, we must ensure our tax dollars do not support ill-treatment of children.
Jereme Vaughan
Fairbanks