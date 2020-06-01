Letters to the Editor

New thinking for GVEA

To the editor: This is the most contested and well-covered GVEA election in recent history, and for good reason. GVEA voters in district three are choosing not just between two candidates, they are choosing between two ways of thinking. The outcome will shape our energy future and Fairbanks’ economic vitality.

On one hand, we have Candidate A. They are nonpartisan and don’t represent any special interest groups. They’ve spent the past three years on the GVEA Member Advisory Council, attending every board meeting and getting to understand GVEA and our unique electricity problems. They are a certified public accountant and a lawyer, focused on reducing costs and creative solutions.

As for innovation, Candidate A has advocated for on-bill financing — loans for energy-efficiency upgrades that are paid back in installments attached to monthly bills. This would cost ratepayers nothing but would reduce demand, improve air quality, and put Fairbanksans to work.

Candidate A wants GVEA to utilize the cheapest and cleanest energy sources available in the world today to reduce our bills and air pollution.

On the other hand, we have Candidate B, who has attended few or no recent board meetings but supports the status quo: burning coal and oil to produce two thirds of our electricity. They are supported by entrenched economic interests who want to preserve their profits. Candidate B is a politician trying to make this a partisan campaign, labeling themselves a “conservative.” What solutions has Candidate B offered? Their only idea has been “clean coal,” a failed and expensive technology.

Have Candidate B’s “solutions” worked out for Fairbanks? Our electricity prices are twice as high as the national average, and we have the nation’s worst air pollution, which deters people and industry from moving here. The status quo might make a few people rich, but it’s poisoning our health and making it too expensive for our community to thrive.

Our energy problems won’t be solved with the type of thinking that created them. We should be creative and forward thinking, not entrenched and reactionary. I encourage you to vote for Candidate A: Alison Carter.

 

