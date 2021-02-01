You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the editor

New energy resources

To the editor: Alaska needs to get its foot in the door with renewable resources. There will always be a market for oil, but the question is, will it always be available. If you study the world’s consumption rate versus supply, you’ll find that it is being depleted at a phenomenal rate and is projected to run out this century, according to BP.

Oil must be fazed out. Now is the time for innovation in the field of renewable resources. The hemp cultivation industry to make plastics is one example of modern day solutions, and in Alaska we have this vantage point because it is legal.

Alaska needs to get its foot in the door with alternative renewable resources — such as hemp cultivation — which will help with replacing the need for the oil industry, and possibly provide Alaska with other sources of income.

Moreover, if we can somehow curb the wanton waste of petroleum products, we may be able to prolong the waning oil industry. Reduce, reuse, renew, refurbish and recycle. These concepts must continue to perpetuate for the benefit of the future.

Now is the time to snowball these forward thinking ideas and prepare this state to innovate new alternative energy resources.

 

 

 

