Need more on the data breach

To the editor: I’m writing in regards to the FNSB School District data breach. In October 2020, it was reported that the borough school district had sold servers and hard drives at auction that contained personal data of school district students and employees.
The borough has been pretty vague about what was on these servers and drives and what missteps led to the sale of these items. As I understand it, the items that were sold at auction have been returned to the borough in October 2020. The borough said in an article published in the Jan. 28 edition of the DNM that, “The next step in the process is to analyze that data to determine its obligations with respect to required notifications. That work is currently underway.”
Are we to assume the work is still underway? I have been following this closely, as a concerned parent and a one-time student of the district. How is no one reporting more about this issue? The exposure to their children’s personal info should put a great deal of worry. I beg you as a concerned parent, please, look into this and let us know. The borough won’t tell me anything. Maybe one of your reporters will have better luck? Has this happened before? How much more information has the borough sold to the highest bidder?