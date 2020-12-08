Need more COVID facts

To the editor: Thanks for covering the situation with our schools and COVID-19. I know it is a complex issue with a lot of gray areas and that there are widely varying opinions on how to interpret COVID-19 data.
In an article in Saturday’s Paper (What will Public School be like in 2021, Dec. 5, 2020) the following statements were made:
• The latest case count summary by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services shows growth in new cases in the Fairbanks borough has slowed.
• The borough has one of the lowest rates of new cases among the Alaska regions.
While both of those things are true, it is also worth mentioning that our borough is still averaging 32 cases per day for the last seven days and 37 cases per day for the last 14 days. Anything over a 10-case-a-day average puts us in the “high alert level.” This “high alert level” is defined on the state of Alaska website like this: “Widespread community transmission, with many undetected cases and frequent discrete outbreaks.”
Also, the positivity rate (the number of COVID-19 tests reported as positive) for our borough is currently 11.4%, which is an indicator that we are not testing enough people and there is wide community spread. The World Health Organization advises that communities with a 5% positivity rate or higher is a strong indicator of community spread.
As a citizen who reads the state of Alaska website that provides COVID-19 data, I spotted these two omissions. However, many people rely on the News-Miner as their main source of local news for COVID-19. Please consider adding some commentary on what the “alert level” we are currently in means and on the test positivity rate. To leave these things out while saying what you have stated above paints a much rosier picture of where we actually are in terms of COVID-19 in our borough and may cause people to let down their guard and relax safety precautions they are taking.
Thanks again for the time and attention you put into covering local news.