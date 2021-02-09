You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Natural gas and safety

To the editor: On Friday’s front page (Feb. 5), Amanda Bohman wrote about an unnamed “strategic party” working on a “megaproject” with the state of Alaska to finance and build a pipeline to carry natural gas to the Fairbanks North Star Borough as soon as 2025 and, eventually, to villages beyond. Although I used gas in my vehicles for years, I remain fearful of gas and its potential for deadly explosive fire.

In my childhood in the mid-1940s, I did learn to light our family gas boiler to warm water for bathing. I still remember the “whoosh” when the heater ignited and later was turned off.

There are green gas utility boxes close to my home. Currently, at least one of them is buried in snow. A few months ago, a person threw something on my lawn and hit a gas box. The box flared up in flames, but fortunately, the flames died quickly and did not spread.

Perhaps Amanda might write a follow-up article focused on the safety features built into the “megaproject” planning to prevent fires or other hazards.

