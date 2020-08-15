You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the editor

Nasty women unite

To the editor: Joe Biden’s choice of Kamala Harris as a running mate fulfills Biden’s promise of a Democratic ticket that “looks like America.” Though I wish we were all so beautiful!

President Donald Trump, of course, leaped in immediately to call Sen. Harris “nasty.” Who knows why Trump says or tweets what he does, but possibly this assault came because Harris is intelligent: She thinks on her feet and isn’t afraid to speak truth to power. Several females, mostly journalists, have received that same oddly archaic presidential accolade — being called “nasty” — but no males.

How will Pence, our nation’s own bobblehead VP, fare when debating with Harris? And why do lies and insults thrive under Trump while truth dies? A Fairbanks resident described the president as “a deranged living Cheeto.” I hope this campaign season within a pandemic ends the long blight of Trump. It will happen, I think, if truth-seekers align.

I call on voters across Alaska — fed-up Democrats, truth-starved Republicans, savvy Independents, all my fellow citizens, all voters who think for themselves, every courageous soul working for a better nation. Join the nasty women! Unite and vote.

 

