You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

My testing experience

To the editor: I am writing this letter to tell of my experience coming “home” to Alaska to visit my elderly mother in North Pole. It was an annual trip, but much debate occurred before the decision was made to travel. Every precaution that could be taken was taken. Upon arriving in Fairbanks on June 29, I completed my form and received a COVID-19 test. I was told to return between seven and 14 days for a follow-up test. I was told I would receive confirmation by email and also my results. I returned for the follow-up test. My brother, who arrived with a negative COVID-19 test also returned with me to have his test. We did get confirmation emails. It is July 30 and our visits are completed. I am back home in Washington and he is in Kentucky. Each day I checked my emails looking for my results and continue to do so. Neither of us have received our results.

When I arrived in Alaska, it seemed there was little concern. Few masks were seen, but that changed somewhat during my stay. I applaud Alaska for its proactive approach to testing and quarantining visitors and returning residents. My question is this: Without results, will visitors quarantine for their entire stay or go on with their vacation plans? That was my concern when I was visiting and continues to be my concern today. Please don’t become complacent because of distance or rely on testing results to provide you with the big picture. Alaska has always been a place where people look out for one another and know their survival depends on that mindset. It is more important now than ever.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.