My testing experience

To the editor: I am writing this letter to tell of my experience coming “home” to Alaska to visit my elderly mother in North Pole. It was an annual trip, but much debate occurred before the decision was made to travel. Every precaution that could be taken was taken. Upon arriving in Fairbanks on June 29, I completed my form and received a COVID-19 test. I was told to return between seven and 14 days for a follow-up test. I was told I would receive confirmation by email and also my results. I returned for the follow-up test. My brother, who arrived with a negative COVID-19 test also returned with me to have his test. We did get confirmation emails. It is July 30 and our visits are completed. I am back home in Washington and he is in Kentucky. Each day I checked my emails looking for my results and continue to do so. Neither of us have received our results.
When I arrived in Alaska, it seemed there was little concern. Few masks were seen, but that changed somewhat during my stay. I applaud Alaska for its proactive approach to testing and quarantining visitors and returning residents. My question is this: Without results, will visitors quarantine for their entire stay or go on with their vacation plans? That was my concern when I was visiting and continues to be my concern today. Please don’t become complacent because of distance or rely on testing results to provide you with the big picture. Alaska has always been a place where people look out for one another and know their survival depends on that mindset. It is more important now than ever.